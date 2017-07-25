Sheldon Lavin began his career in the meat industry forty-three years ago. Before joining the meat industry, Sheldon Lavin was an investor and a bank executive. Mr. Sheldon also owned a financial consulting organization. Sheldon’s career-shift from the financial sector to the meat industry impacted OSI Group positively. Since Lavin became OSI Group’s CEO and Chairman, the small McDonald’s centric burger supplier has transformed into a worldwide food products supplier.

OSI Group, LLC is made up of various companies. OSI Group Company includes OSI International Foods LLC, OSI Industries, and OSI International Inc. The OSI International company’s primary focus is to handle all international investments of OSI Group. Since the company is huge, its operations require a lot of labor supply. OSI Group employs almost 20,000 individuals globally. Sheldon Lavin is most proud of these employees and the corporate culture that they bring to the organization. sheldon Lavin News Here .

OSI Group is characterized by a unique culture that is family-oriented. The company’s employees are important to the organization. According to Sheldon, people are the most important aspect of the business. In OSI Group, workforce longevity is greatly appreciated with minimal turnover cases. More Information .

Lavin began his success in the meat industry in 1970. He got interested in serving in the meat industry while he was still serving in Otto & Sons. OSI Industries was the successor of Otto & Sons. After five years, Lavin’s involvement in the Otto & Sons business became incredible. Sheldon partnered with the two sons in the management of McDonald’s Corporation and enhanced the company’s hamburger supply. Later, Lavin joined OSI as a full-time member.

Since Sheldon joined the OSI Group, the company has experienced continuous success. Recently, Sheldon Lavin was recognized with Global Visionary Award. This award is usually presented by the Vision World Academy of India. The intention of the award is to honor visions in a variety of fields that have been brought into reality with persistence and perseverance. Sheldon Lavin received this visionary award to be recognized for bringing OSI Group from a domestic food firm to a global multi billion dollar processor of food. At the moment, OSI Group has over 60 locations in 16 nations.

https://about.me/sheldonlavin for more.