To be known as great is one of life’s biggest achievements no matter the race, religion, color, or creed. Greatness comes in many forms and is not self endorsed. Having that title means that the general pubic acknowledges what you do and labels you as such. There is on guy who has a made a huge impact on society as a whole and his name is Eric Pulier. Pulier is similar to a “jack of all trades” kind of guy as he exhibit such a wide knowledge base. This extraordinary guy is an author, businessman, entrepreneur, investor, and public speaker.

Growing up in Teaneck, New Jersey wasn’t necessarily a challenge, but Teaneck was where this brilliant mind came into fruition. Being such a creative individual, Pulier always seem to have a hand in something. Electronics was his thing and by the time he reached the fourth grade, he had already programmed his very first computer. His high school years was no exception either as he founded and developed a computer database company. At this rate, big things were sure to come. In 1984 Eric Pulier packed his bags and attended Harvard University. With such a demanding schedule of classes and activities, Pulier still found time to be creative or productive. He wrote a column for The Harvard Crimson and he was also the publication’s editor. Pulier’s work ethic didn’t stop there as during this time he was also taking classes at the neighboring (MIT) school. This English/American Literature Major graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1988 and within a few short years, he would become well known in certain industries throughout the country.

Eric Pulier is man of greatness and his impressive resume of success is a testament to it’s validity. Over the course of his life he has become a successful businessman by holding the title of at least 15 companies. Pulier has truly been an inspiration for many and it goes to show that hard work, dedication, and perseverance pays off.

