Louis Chenevert is a leader who thinks about the bigger picture . As a CEO, he understood that he was the steward of the company. Louis wanted to leave the place he worked at in better condition than it was before he got there. While leading United Technologies Corporation , Louis implemented this policy by investing in innovative ideas and the people who provided them. CEOs must think in the long-term and short-term views of business. UTC is consistent in its policy of supporting the latest technology and the creative minds that continue to present these amazing concepts. Decisions such as these shape the future of every organization. The UTC business model not only helps its own people but it supports the U.S. economy by manufacturing jobs.

The demand for new technology has increased the necessity to invest in the future generation of talent. UTC plans to hire up to 25,000 people over the next three years in the United States alone. The effort is designed to support a platform that inspires creativity and innovative ideas.

Investing and creating new business models inspires growth for the main organization and all others that are affiliated with it. Suppliers are crucial in terms of helping deliver the final product to the customers. Many tasks are outsourced to organizations based all over the United States. UTC has invested up to 40 million dollars in its support system over the last 3 years.

Technology is important. However, it is people who create the technology. United Technologies believes that investing in creative minds will encourage its employees to reach past the established limits. The company’s Employee Scholar Program is designed to allow team members to work towards degrees in a feel that they feel passionate about. UTC pays for it.

Louis Chenevert hails from Quebec, Canada. He attended HEC Montreal, which is a business school at the University of Montreal. There, Louis earned a bachelor’s degree. He stepped into the position of UTC President and Chief Operating Officer in 2006. In 1999 Chenevert was appointed to the position of President at Pratt & Whitney. He worked there for 6 years. Louis spent 14 years at General Motors prior to his time at Pratt & Whitney. Louis Chenevert eventually stepped down as the CEO of United Technologies Corporation in 2014.