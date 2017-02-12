The Brazilian Advertising Industry is booming, and the man behind the scene is Jose Borghi. He is the founder of Mullen Lowe Brasil who is the country’s largest advertising agency. Borghi rose to fame due to his famous repercussion in which children appeared in costumes that looked like animals. That incident was the turning point of Borghi’s life. It made him realize that he has a great passion for advertising. His sister encouraged him to make the decision of his life. She took him to a theater where an awarding winning performance was to be displayed. The performance was enough to convince him to choose his career. However, he had no idea at that time that he would win a Cannes Award one day. He was born in Presidente Prudente, Brazil. He attended the local school for his basic education and then took admission in the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas where he studied advertising and propaganda. He graduated in 1989 and began his professional career. The first firm he joined was Standart Ogilvy.

Jose Borghi worked with some advertising agencies which included famous names like DM9/DDB, Talent, FCB, and Leo Burnett. Later on, Borghi decided to start his own business with the partnership of his friend Erh Ray. They launched their company with the name of BorghiErh. In the beginning, no one was interested to invest in their company. The only option for Borghi was to work very hard. His partner Erh Ray said that they used to spend the whole day providing service, media planning, and drinking coffee. After years of hard work, Lowe was interested in investing in their business which was their first major success. It was 2006 when Borghi Lowe was found, and it was successful on both local and global markets. Later Borghi Lowe merged with Lowe & Partners and Mullen Group. It was how Mullen Lowe was created; Andre Gomes and Jose Borghi were first Chief Operating Officers of the company.

