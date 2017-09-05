Every since Equities First Holdings was established they have worked hard to become a company that is highly known for their stock based loans. This is one of the things that has allow them to become one of the most acknowledged companies in the finance world. Equities First Holdings was first established in 2002 and is committed to helping offer customers lending solutions across the world. The company has been able to help tons of people with personal and financial goals.

Over the past 14 years Equities First Holdings has been in operation in tons of different locations across the world. As an example the Equities First Holdings global expansion has offices in China, Bangkok, the United Kingdom, Sydney and Hong Kong. The headquarters for the company is located in Indiana and Indianapolis and has a satellite office located in New York City. Since first opening, the company has been able to obtain well over $1.4 billion. The company is currently celebrating its success due to the fact of more and more people that use banks are turning to Equities First Holdings. The London office was opened in 2002 and since then has gained professional investors worth billions. This is the one branch that is stated to have a successful track due to the fact that the branch lives and breathes equities based lending each and every day. Equities First Holdings happens to be one of the only institutes that happens to offer the lowest interest rate internationally on all of there loan products.

