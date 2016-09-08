Brian Torchin created a company that places qualified health care workers with facilities in need of employees. He is the executive manager Healthcare recruitment counselors, and it is his goal to accomplish this objective. He is described by colleagues as a man of action that is always able to find the best solution for the companies he provides with manpower.

He currently provides staff for two hundred clients that are located in Australia, Asia , United States, Canada, and Europe. He works tirelessly to proved these businesses with the best staff to improve their performance and to lower their operating costs, increase productivity, and increase patient opinion.

He has had an exemplary career including his time at Practice Management Inc in which he was employed from 2000 through 2007.Brian Torchin initially attended New York Chiropractic College and ended up finding his path in overall medical management. He was able to take his medical experience and apply it to the business side of the sector. When asked to describe Brian Torchin, previous colleagues say that he is driven and committed to whatever endeavor he is tackling at the time.He excels in whatever project or business he is involved with and has delivered great results to many companies and charities. He was involved with fundraising efforts with Magee Rehabilitation in 2011. He is currently seeking philanthropic endeavors to focus his talents on. No doubt that the lucky recipient of his generosity will greatly benefit and will be honored to have Brian Torchin as a volunteer ally.