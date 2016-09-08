Brad Reifler is a successful entrepreneur. He is the Founder and the CEO of Forefront Capital. The company was founded in 2009. Brad Reifler also serves as the Director at Sino Mercury Company. His first company was Reifler Trading Company. It was acquired Refco in 2000. He previously worked as the Chairman and CEO of Pali Capital, as listed on LinkedIn, which provides financial services. Brad Reifler also served as the Director of Genesis Securities, Foresight Research Solutions, and European American Investment Bank.

In an article on PR Newswire, Brad Reifler recently took his time to explain the truth and facts that surrounded the new film ‘Money Monster.” The movie features Lee Gates, a Wall Street expert who collects hot stocks as a host of the television show “Money Monster.” During a live broadcast, Kyle Budwell, an upset investor, enters into the set and takes Lee Gates hostage. Lee Gates pleads with Kyle to release him. At the same time, he uses his earpiece to communicate with Clooney, a longtime producer. Clooney is in the control room. He and the rest of the cast keep themselves from being blown up as they try to uncover the truth behind the web of lies surrounding the atmosphere.

Money Monster is a fictional movie. The film brings to light some of the revelations about Wall Street and the problems and disadvantages that numerous small investors faced. Wall Street mainly focuses on accredited investors and provides them a platform to invest in opportunities that are only restricted to them. Unfortunately, the non-accredited investors are ignored in the process.

Brad Reifler noted three problems that small-scale investors face. He stated that the small investors find fees to be a huge obstacle because many companies charge hefty management fees despite the portfolios performance. The effect is brokers getting richer at the expense of the clients.

Small-scale investors also have limited access to investment opportunities. Accredited investors are considered more knowledgeable and can invest in hedge funds and private equity as opposed to non-accredited investors. Non-accredited investors are also faced with stock market risks. It is because most of their investments are correlated to the stock market. Yahoo Finance also reported on Brad’s new initiative.